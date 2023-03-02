Columbus police chief explains United Deli owner arrest

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus community continues to react to the arrest of a business owner.

Adel Musa, known as Mr. John, was charged with simple assault.

Musa said his security camera alerted him to a person at one of his businesses. This came after several thefts there.

Here’s how Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry explained what happened.

“Officers responded to a Metro PCS on Alabama which is located on 114 Alabama Street in reference to what they believe was a business burglary in progress. The owner of the business held a subject at gunpoint until the officers got there. Come to find out this person wasn’t breaking in. This person was walking across the parking lot and the owner arrived, pulled a pistol on him, and held him at gunpoint,” said Daughtry.

Daughtry also told our reporter officers could not determine if the person in the security footage was the same person being held at gunpoint, while also smelling alcohol on Musa’s breath.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter