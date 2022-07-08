Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton job may be in jeopardy

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton could be on his way out of the door.

Multiple sources are confirming to WCBI that Mayor Keith Gaskin asked for Shelton’s resignation.

Shelton reportedly declined Gaskin’s request at their meeting Friday.

Now, a special called meeting will be held Monday morning to discuss Shelton’s tenure.

City Spokesman Joe Dillon would only confirm the item on the agenda for the meeting is a personnel matter.

Shelton has been police chief since 2018. He’s been on the force for more than two decades.

WCBI will continue to follow this story and bring you more information as it becomes available.