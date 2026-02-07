Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry to Stay After Jackson Selects New Police Chief

COLUMBUS, Miss. – Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry will remain in his position after Jackson city leaders selected a different finalist to lead the Jackson Police Department.

Daughtry was one of four finalists in Jackson’s nationwide search for a new police chief. Columbus city officials said his selection as a finalist reflected the strong leadership he has brought to the Columbus Police Department.

Mayor Stephen Jones told WCBI last month that Daughtry making the short list showed the city already had, in his words, “a top‑tier chief.”

On Friday, Jackson Mayor John Horhn announced that Dr. RaShall Brackney has been chosen as the next chief of the Jackson Police Department. Brackney brings more than 30 years of law enforcement experience and previously served with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police.

With Jackson selecting Brackney, Daughtry will remain in Columbus, continuing his role as the city’s top law‑enforcement officer.