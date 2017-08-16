Columbus Police Chief Releases Statement, No Details Released On Plan Of Action

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police Chief Oscar Lewis speaks for the first time since a consultant’s report called for his ouster as the city’s top cop.

Lewis released a statement to the media this morning.

In the statement, Lewis says “the city council was presented a plan of action for me as chief to take steps to further our department.”

The steps are findings from consultant KB Turner’s recent report.

Lewis and Mayor Robert Smith have not released what steps must be met to improve the department. That was discussed by councilmen in executive session.

The chief says he welcomes these steps that will improve the department’s services and support officers.

Full statement:

“I was both encouraged and humbled by the community support of many citizens that attended Tuesday’s City Council meeting to speak in my support and the support of the Columbus Police Department. I work with a fine group of officers and staff that are true professionals and strive every day to serve and protect our community. We serve a great city and we are always looking for ways to improve our department.”

“Tonight the City Council was presented a plan of action for me as chief to take steps to further our department. These steps were findings of the recent department study conducted over the past six months. I welcome these steps as solid procedures to advance the services that we give our citizens while also supporting our officers.”

“I appreciate the trust and encouragement of the Mayor and the City Council and the professional and kind way they have handled the results of this report. The work on the plan of action is beginning immediately and I look forward to reporting on our progress together.”