Columbus Police Chief Responds to Morale Concerns Within Department

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) –

Columbus Police Chief Joseph Daughtry is pushing back against claims of low morale and leadership issues within his department, saying the concerns being circulated publicly don’t reflect what’s really happening inside CPD.

“Going to the media is not going to fix it because the media doesn’t run the police department,” Daughtry said. “I’m the chief of police.”

Chief Daughtry says he was disappointed to hear about allegations of low morale, especially since no one brought those concerns directly to him.

“But here’s the thing, Marcus. Nobody’s complaining about job performance,” he said. “They’re complaining about stuff because somebody got their feelings hurt.”

He says communication and officer wellness remain top priorities. That includes a department chaplain program, mental health outreach, and regular meetings with officers both on and off duty.

Daughtry believes that some frustration may come from increased accountability within the ranks.

“I’m not here to be liked. I’m here to do a job,” he said. “As long as these guys are treated with respect and actually do the right thing, we have accountability and professionalism.”

Since taking over the department, Daughtry says staffing has nearly doubled — from just 27 officers to 49. That growth, he says, has helped reduce burnout and improve coverage citywide.

“These guys are working a split three-two, so they’re working 15 days a month,” Daughtry explained. “Every other weekend they have a three-day weekend. Use that time to spend with family and do things.”

Some officers have also raised concerns about being placed on standby during off days. Daughtry says that policy isn’t new and is used only when emergencies require more manpower.

“Each officer on the opposite rotation has one day that they’re on call,” he said. “The shift knows before the shift starts, two hours before they’re going to need him. Once the shift starts, they don’t need them. And they’re free to, you know, they’re free to whatever.”

Despite the criticism, Chief Daughtry says he remains confident in his leadership and proud of the department’s progress.

“I know it’s an attack on me. I get it,” Daughtry said. “I know the sources that are coming after me because they don’t want me here. I know it. But see, I was built for this. You can’t be weak and be the chief of police.”

Daughtry says the results speak for themselves — citing lower crime numbers and the city going more than a year without a single homicide.

