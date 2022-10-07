Columbus police confirm CHS active shooter call was fake

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Police say an active shooter call at Columbus High School this morning was a hoax.

CPD officers and the Lowndes County deputies responded within moments to the threat of an active shooter at Columbus High School around 11:30 a.m.

Deputies quickly swept the school and determined there was no threat.

Lowndes County Sheriff Eddie Hawkins says it was a prank call. A fake threat. No shots were fired. No guns have been found.

The school was placed on lockdown immediately.

Columbus city spokesman Joe Dillon said that Police and deputies plan to remain in proximity to the school this afternoon.

Parents were lined up at the school office just before noon, hoping to check students out.

WCBI has learned other schools across the south got similar calls including Aberdeen, Tupelo, and New Albany.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter