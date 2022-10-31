Columbus police continue search for killer in Sunday night shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue looking for a killer, as we learn new details about the victim.

The deadly shooting happened in the 700 block of 21st Street North, just before 8 p.m. on Sunday night.

Interim Police Chief Doran Johnson said officers found the victim with a gunshot wound to the chest.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identified the man as 67-year-old Sammie Corder of Columbus.

Corder was shot inside his SUV parked in front of his front yard.

Sources told WCBI that Corder was known to often sit in his vehicle and listen to music.

Detectives are reviewing neighborhood watch camera footage in the area of the shooting.

Two people were arrested at the scene after an altercation with officers but their arrests were not related to the homicide investigation.

If you have any information to help law enforcement call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151 or use the P3 Tips app.

