Columbus police continue search for VFW armed robbers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are still searching for the armed robbers that held up a VFW Post.

The incident happened at the Columbus VFW in the 2800 block of 7th Avenue North, just before 7 Thursday night.

Investigators said two armed people came inside the bar area demanding money from customers.

One person was injured after being hit in the head with a gun.

Cash and other valuables were taken.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 App.

