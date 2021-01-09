Columbus police continue search for person of interest in homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men wanted for questioning in connection with a deadly Columbus shooting are located but officers are searching for a third person.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says Tommie Lee Flowers, 26, of Crawford and Theodis Brown, 27, of Columbus is being questioned by detectives.

Shelton says no one has been charged in connection to the crime.

Officers found the car believed to have been involved in the November 30th homicide.

Frank Edwards, 20, died after an argument in the front yard of a home on 12th Avenue South.

There were a number of people inside the car when the gunshots rang out.

A second person was injured in the shooting but was later released from the hospital.

Shelton believes the victim and suspect knew each other.

Police do want to talk to Terry Brooks about the homicide.

If you have any information that can help police, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 1-800-530-7151.