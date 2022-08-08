Columbus police continue to investigate four separate shootings

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate four separate shootings over the weekend that sent two people to the hospital.

A man was shot in the arm in the 1900 block of 2nd Avenue North about midnight Saturday.

The victim told police he heard gunfire as he was walking home and realized he had been hit.

Later that day, a person was shot in the 1400 block of 21st Street North. That victim was flown to a Jackson hospital for treatment. No other details were available about that incident.

A spokesman also tells WCBI a person was shot on Railroad Street on Friday evening. Their car was struck by a bullet.

And the last shooting also happened this past Friday on Waterworks Road. A home was damaged by gunfire. No one was injured.