Columbus Police continue to investigate weekend shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to ask for help finding the gunman that shot four people.

The shooting happened on Saturday afternoon on 7th Street South.

Three of the victims were airlifted to a hospital outside the area.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says it appears there was an argument a few blocks and away.

The shooting occurred a short time later.

Investigators have not released a motive or any information about possible suspects.

If you know anything about this shooting, you’re asked to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.