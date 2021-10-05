Columbus police continue to look for a gunman after northside shootin

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to look for a gunman after northside shooting.

Officers were called to the 1800 block of 7th Avenue North on Monday, about 5 PM, for gunfire.

A few minutes later police were called about a gunshot victim at the hospital.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the man told detectives he did not know how he was shot or who might have shot him.

At last report the victim was stable.

The incident remains under investigation.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.