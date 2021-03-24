Columbus Police continue to search for Terry Brooks

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to search for a man wanted for questioning in a homicide.
Police Chief Fred Shelton says Terry Brooks is facing a possession of a controlled substance charge and felon in possession of a weapon charge.
Detectives also want to talk to him about the shooting death of 20-year-old Frank Edwards.
No one has been arrested in the November 30th homicide.
The shooting happened in the front yard of a home on 12th Avenue South.
Investigators have interviewed multiple people in the case but no charges have been filed.
Shelton says there were a number of people inside of car when the deadly gunfire happened.
A car has been recovered in the case.
Shelton believes Edwards knew the person that shot him.
A second person was wounded in the shooting but did not have life-threatening injuries.