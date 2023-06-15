Columbus police credit help from public in identifying suspected shoplifters

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A little publicity helped the Columbus Police Department make an arrest in a felony shoplifting case.

CPD credited help from the public with identifying two women suspected of stealing from Ulta Beauty in Columbus.

The department released pictures captured from security cameras to WCBI and other media outlets, as well as social media.

As a result, officers arrested Andrea Cockrell. She is being charged with Felony Shoplifting.

They also have an ID on the second suspect.

The investigation is still open and more charges are possible.

If you have information on the case, call CPD or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

