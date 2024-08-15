Columbus Police searching for shooting / strong arm robbery suspect

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are looking for a man wanted in at least two separate crimes, and they need your help to bring him in.

David Hall AKA “Mac Critta” is wanted in connection with a shooting on May 26th that left two men injured.

That shooting happened in the 600 block of 17th Street South.

Hall is also wanted in connection with an incident that took place August 2nd at the Sandfield One Stop.

At this time, Hall is facing charges for three counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Accessory to Strong Armed Robbery.

He is considered armed and dangerous.

If you know where Hall is, or if you have any information on these crimes, call the Columbus Police Department (662-244-3500) or Golden Triangle Crimestoppers (800-530-7151)