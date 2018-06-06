Columbus Police Department hires new Commander

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department’s new Commander of the Criminal Investigations Division is officially on the job.

Stacey Deans started earlier this week.

Deans comes to CPD from the Scooba Police Department, in Kemper County.

He previously worked for the Moss Point Police Department and the Mississippi Gaming Commission.

Deans will lead detectives that investigate criminal cases.

The new CPD Assistant Chief will begin July 2.

His name will not be officially released until he starts working for the department.