Columbus Police Department holds memorial for fallen officers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Sunday, May 15th, is National Peace Officers Memorial Day.

Friday, May 13th was set aside for the 34th annual nationwide candlelight vigil to remember those officers lost in the line of duty over the past year.

The Columbus Police Department joined their brothers in blue across the country to remember the 619 officers whose names have been added to the national memorial, including 3 from Mississippi.

National Peace Officers Memorial Day was first declared in 1962 by President John F. Kennedy.

National Police Week 2022 began on May 11th and runs through the 17th.