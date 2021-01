COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- The Columbus Police Department hosted a career day for those who are seeking a career in law enforcement.

To join you must be 21-years-old and have successfully completed the 12-week academy course.

The day consisted of a tour of the facility, officer training, and gaining insight on equipment.

Candidates also learned the history of the Columbus Police Department.

Officers took participants to the shooting range for the proper technique of gun safety.