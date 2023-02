Columbus Police Department hosts free training course for officers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department hosted a free course for sworn law enforcement officers in the area.

The course was meant to show law enforcement the fundamentals and essentials of their jobs like establishing rapport, interviewing, interrogation, and detecting deception.

The course lasts for two days; that is Wednesday and Thursday.

