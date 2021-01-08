Columbus Police Department recruiting more police officers

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – For years and with various chiefs at the helm, the Columbus Police Department has had trouble retaining officers.

Police Chief Fred Shelton has hosted job fairs and virtual events.

Officers have been hired but not always stay on for years at a time.

Right now, CPD has 54 officers. It has a budget of 64.

Shelton says he has the backing from city leaders, now he needs people to apply.

“The mayor and the city council has wholeheartedly supported the police department with all the resources that we need. They are making it possible for us. We are recruiting more. We are able to promote two people,” said Police Chief Fred Shelton. “They are supplying us with the resources that we need, as far as equipment and as far as officers.”

You can apply at the Columbus police department.