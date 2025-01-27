Columbus Police Department to hold neighborhood watch meeting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Police can’t be everywhere all the time. That’s why they often rely on residents to be their eyes and ears.

In Columbus, the Police Department is working to organize those extra eyes and ears to be more effective.

CPD is hosting a Neighborhood Watch meeting tonight at 6 p.m., at East Columbus Gym.

This first meeting is focusing on Ward 2 in light of a recent shooting in the neighborhood near the gym.

It’s a chance for the public to learn what they can do to assist law enforcement in their efforts to keep the streets safe.

Chief Joseph Daughtry wants to emphasize that most of the crime in Columbus is not random.

He also says that the Neighborhood Watch is about community members looking out for each other.

“It’s going to take a village. It’s going to take us looking out for each other. And that’s what Neighborhood Watch teaches, to look out for your neighbor. We often say this is the Golden Triangle. But there’s also a golden triangle when it comes to quality of life. That golden triangle is our judicial system, law enforcement, and our community. Those three have to work together for us to be successful,” said Daughtry.

Chief Daughtry plans to hold similar meetings in the city’s other wards in the coming weeks.

Included in the meeting are resources on how to form new Neighborhood Watches.

