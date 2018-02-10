The Columbus Police Department Wants You

COLUMBUS, Miss.(WCBI) – Ever wonder what goes on behind the scenes of a police department?

Well The Columbus Police Department has your ticket in. They have created a way for you to become more informed and possibly get involved with their task force.

On Saturday the Columbus Police Department held their third career day. It’s designed to give an overview and of what it takes to work as a police officer.

Columbus Police Chief, Frederick Shelton says the goal is to recruit people but also to help them understand what the job entails.

“We wanted to recruit the best qualified officers for the department and what we were having is that people didn’t know what the process took. How do I become a police officer and what do I need to do? Is there something I need to be preparing for? So what we want to do is make it very easy, more effective, and efficient,”said Shelton.

Forensics, agility, and the K9 unit were on full display.

Applicants got a first hand look at the new firing range.

Shelton says that you have to pay your dues the most needed position is the one most overlooked.

“The backbone of any department is its patrol officers and their out there everyday all day doing and that’s what we’re trying to do because to get started to become an investigator and everything you have to become a patrol man first,” said Shelton.

The Career day continues to grow with more people showing their interest.

Director of training, Elizabeth Patrick, says that what drives people to want to work on the police force is a soft spot for their community.

“Working with the community. You have to have a passion for it, because it is to protect and serve the community,”said Patrick.

A potential applicant Joe Sayre, agrees with Patrick and is ready to serve.

“I just want to help people make the community better,”said Sayre.

Police Chief Shelton wants the Columbus Police Department to represent the community and if you are interested in being apart of their team, to come on down, fill out an application, and they will get the show on the road.