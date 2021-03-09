Columbus Police give back to the community by serving at Loaves and Fishes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A local ministry continues to provide meals for those in need – and volunteers help by providing food and servers.

“Loaves and Fishes” provides lunch each week at the Salvation Army to anyone who needs the meal.

This week volunteer Lavonne Harris prepared a home-cooked meal with all the trimmings and had help serving from Columbus police chief Fred Shelton and members of Missionary Union Baptist Church.

Shelton and his officers regularly stop by to help with the ministry.

“This is one of the ways we come in contact with our community, but you know the old, of serve and protect not only to protect them from crime but to serve people like giving them meals,” said Police Chief Fred Shelton.

“You will be amazed at the people that come here just for the food. We wish we had more people that can help so we can do it every day because one time maybe two times out of each week we don’t even serve because we don’t have enough people or churches participating in this,” said Lavonne Harris, coordinator.

Harris encourages organizations and individuals to contact “Loaves and Fishes” about volunteer opportunities.

