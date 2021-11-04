Columbus police have released new information on recent homicide

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police have released new information about a homicide from earlier this week.

These are still images from a surveillance camera that police released today.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says this is the person they want to talk to about the shooting death of 23-year-old Shad Reese.

The shooting happened early Monday morning in the 1400 block of 10th Avenue North, near the old Union Academy School.

If you know who this person is or have information about the deadly shooting, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 tips app.