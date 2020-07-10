Columbus Police Hosting Virtual Job Fair

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus police department is looking for more officers to serve and protect.

Now, they are going online to find them.

CPD is hosting a career day on Saturday.

Applicants can go to the police department in person or join in on the day virtually.

In-person, tours of the department will be given and will include a trip to the firing range.

The department wanted to add a virtual component to the job fair to reach as many people as possible during this pandemic.

“This will be our first time ever virtual job fair. With coronavirus, a lot of things have changed. We are using this new platform now doing a virtual online career fair, where people can come from all over the country and ask questions about the police department, fill out an application, and won’t have to be there,” said Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton.

The job fair will be from 9 AM until 1 PM on Saturday.