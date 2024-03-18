UPDATE: Suspect in Columbus shooting behind bars

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The suspect wanted in an early March shooting in Columbus is behind bars.

Columbus Police told WCBI Monday afternoon that an arrest warrant had been issued for Kerry Smith.

Smith was wanted in connection with a shooting that happened the night of March 5th near 10th Street and 5th Avenue North.

Police believe an argument led to the gunfire.

The victim was shot multiple times.

Monday night, Smith turned himself in at the Lowndes County Jail..

There’s no word yet on when he’ll have his initial court appearance.

