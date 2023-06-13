Columbus police investigate 2 shootings in same day

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – It’s been a busy Tuesday for law enforcement in the Friendly City.

Columbus police are investigating two shootings Tuesday afternoon.

One of those was on Moss Street near Seventh Avenue North.

The driver of a late model Chevy Impala ran off the road there.

Witnesses said police also recovered what appeared to be shell casings at the scene.

The investigation is in its early stages, and police are still gathering evidence and taking statements.

