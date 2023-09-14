Columbus police investigate after pedestrian was hit by car near Zachary’s

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating after a pedestrian was hit at a busy intersection Thursday afternoon.

It happened in front of Zachary’s around noon.

Law enforcement agencies were already near the scene of the accident.

The victim’s injuries did not appear to be serious, and the driver of the SUV stayed on the scene.

Traffic was stalled for a short time during the investigation.

