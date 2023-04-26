Columbus police investigate afternoon parking lot brawl

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating an assault behind a restaurant and law office.

Investigators said the brawl happened Monday afternoon at about 12:30.

It happened in the parking lot behind Mitchell, McNutt, and Sams’s, and Zachary’s.

We are told the victim worked at the restaurant.

The victim told police he believed it was retaliation for a fight this past Saturday night at the Trotter Convention Center.

That’s where a boxing match was halted because of an altercation in the stands.

No arrest has been made.

A CPD spokesperson said the victim had non-life-threatening injuries.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter