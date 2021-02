COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are investigating an afternoon shooting that injured multiple people.

Around 5:30 Saturday afternoon, several shots were fired on 7th street South in Columbus.

Windows were shot out of a nearby car.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

So far, there is no word of an arrest.

Columbus Police Department is leading the investigation.

We’re going to have more information as it becomes available.