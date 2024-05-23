Columbus police investigate body found at apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A body has been found in Columbus.

The death has officially been ruled as a homicide.

CPD was dispatched to an apartment complex on Bishop Circle, at 8:15 a.m. after a body was found.

According to a press release from the Columbus Police Department, 20-year-old Skylan Sherrod was found unresponsive and pronounced dead on the scene. The cause of death is unknown at the time pending autopsy report.

Officers spoke to citizens who live in that area, and they stated that they heard shots around 2 a.m. on May 23.

“We did have shots fired in this area around 2, but the unfortunate part is that so many people in different communities have gotten desensitized as far as shots fired so unfortunately, nobody called 911. So we had no knowledge of it when we got here,” said CPD Chief Joseph Daughtry.

The chief said his investigators have interviewed witnesses and are now working on leads in the case, but they’re still asking for the public’s help.

This is the second body found in Columbus this year.

As with the last homicide, the body was laid out overnight before the police were notified.

If you have information, call the Columbus Police Department or Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers. You can remain anonymous.

This incident remains under investigation.

