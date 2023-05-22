Columbus police investigate body found on Highway 45

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a death.

Around 1 p.m., Columbus Police and Fire Department responded to the area on Highway 45 near Core Fitness, where a body was found hanging from a billboard.

Lowndes County Corner Greg Merchant has not released the identity. He said the man had been seen in the area earlier near the sign structure before being found this afternoon.

Police said a bystander first saw the body and called 911. Dispatchers answered dozens of calls about the incident.

Though the scene is a public place, Police Chief Joseph Daughtry is asking the community not to share the graphic images.

“We can’t stop you from videoing this but ask that you be mindful when it comes to crime scenes and videoing and going live. That is somebody’s family member and we don’t want anybody’s family member knowing about this through social media. We want to go through the proper channels,” Daughtry said.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter