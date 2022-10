Columbus police investigate deadly shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police say a man is dead after a shooting Sunday night.

Interim police Chief Doran Johnson says the man was shot in the chest.

It’s unclear if anyone has been arrested in connection to the shooting. Anyone with information is urged to call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at 662-494-0109

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter