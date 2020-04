COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a deadly shooting on the city’s Southside.

The gunfire reportedly happened about 1 p.m. in the 1600 block of 5th Street South.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant was called to the scene.

Columbus police have confirmed a shooting investigation but have not released any other details.

This is a developing story and WCBI will bring you the latest information tonight on WCBI News at 5 & 6.