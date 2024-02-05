Columbus Police investigate downtown shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – At 12:57 a.m. on Feb 4, Johnny Coleman Jr., 17, was shot in the right hand while he was sitting in a black Tahoe.

This occurred in the 1700 block of Bell Avenue.

At this time Columbus PD is currently on the investigation.

Anyone with further information, please contact the Columbus Police Department at (662) 244-3500.

Chief Daughtry says this was the 12th shots fired call they received over the last week.

