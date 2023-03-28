Columbus police investigate early morning shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – One person was injured in an early morning shooting in Columbus.

Police Information Officer Joe Dillon said a victim showed up at Baptist Golden Triangle at about 4 a.m. with a gunshot wound to the face.

Investigators believed the incident happened around 10th Avenue and 15th Street South.

Dillon believed there was an argument before the gunfire.

No arrest has been made.

The victim was treated and released from the hospital.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (800)530-7151.

