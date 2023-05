Columbus police investigate Friday afternoon shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a report of gunfire in the 900 block of Alabama Street.

CPD said the incident happened Friday afternoon. No shell casings were found or other evidence was found in the area.

A juvenile told officers he may have been the intended victim of the shooting but was not cooperating when questioned further.

