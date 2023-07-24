Columbus police investigate Friday night shooting at Leigh Mall

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Police are investigating a Friday night shooting at Leigh Mall that left one man injured.

Friday night around 7:50 two men, identified by Columbus police as Roy Wallace III and Coercion Hairston got into an argument inside Rue 21 at Leigh Mall.

The two men left the store. That’s when Wallace reportedly went to his truck and got a pistol. Hairston saw the gun and got into a Camaro to leave.

Wallace reportedly opened the door to the Camaro, and Hairston pulled an AR-style rifle.

Police said the two men struggled over the weapon. It went off, and Wallace was shot in the hand.

Hairston and a passenger in the Camaro left the scene but were stopped by an officer responding to the call.

Both weapons were reportedly found in that car.

No charges have been filed. CPD said it could possibly fall under self-defense, but the investigation is still open.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter