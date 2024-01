Columbus Police investigate possible shooting at gas station

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus Police are starting the year with a possible shooting investigation.

Witnesses say the incident happened shortly after 6 PM in the 700 block of Highway 45 near the Sprint Mart and Columbus Laundromat.

Police responded to the scene and took statements.

There were no injuries reported.

WCBI has reached out to the Columbus Police Department, and we are awaiting more information.

