Columbus police investigate report of gunfire Tuesday night

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a report of gunfire.

Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers were called to Maple Street Tuesday night after the shooting.

He told WCBI that no one was shot and no one is cooperating with the investigation.

If you’d like to anonymously give detectives information and possibly get a cash reward, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.

