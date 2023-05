Columbus police investigate shooting at apartment complex

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate a shooting at an apartment complex.

A CPD spokesperson said the incident happened at Fox Run apartments on Monday.

There was an argument between two men before the gunfire started.

No injuries were reported.

Two guns were recovered.

An arrest related to the shooting has not been made, at this time.

