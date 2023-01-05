Columbus police investigate shooting at Cypress Park Apartments

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a late-night shooting at an apartment complex.

Officers were called to Cypress Park Apartments, just after 10 last night, on South Lehmberg Road.

No one was injured but apartments were damaged in the gunfire.

Investigators are still searching for the shooter or shooters.

If you have any information call, Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter