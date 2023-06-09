Columbus police investigate shooting at Smithville Apartments

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate a Thursday night shooting.

The gunfire happened at Smithville Apartments in the 600 block of Fifth Street South.

A CPD spokesperson said there were no injuries or property damage reported in the shooting.

No other information is being released at this time in the ongoing investigation.

Investigators have not made an arrest.

If you have any information, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (662)494-0109.

