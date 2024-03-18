Columbus police investigate shooting inside nightclub
COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a shooting inside a northside nightclub.
Chief Joseph Daughtry said officers were called to Club Ada, in the 2000 block of 13th Avenue North, early Sunday morning.
Witnesses told the patrolmen that a gunshot victim was taken to the hospital.
There a woman said she came out of the club and saw the victim leaning over a car and bleeding.
That’s when she drove him to the hospital.
Daughtry believed the victim could be an innocent bystander.
There is a person of interest in the case.