Columbus police investigate shooting on Bell Avenue

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Two men were injured in a southside Columbus shooting.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said the shooting happened about 10:30 Thursday night on Bell Avenue.

Officers were called to the emergency room of Baptist Golden Triangle when two men showed up with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The men told detectives they were walking along a pathway when they were shot.

They arrived at the hospital in two separate vehicles.

No arrest had been made.

This shooting remained under investigation.

If you have any information that can help police, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers at (800)530-7151 or use the P3 Tips app.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X