Columbus police investigate shooting that damaged house

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate a weekend shooting.

Officers were called to the 900 block of Sixth Street South on Sunday night.

A spokesman said a home was damaged by bullets.

People were inside the house but were not injured.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information about the shooting, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers or use the P3 Tips App.

