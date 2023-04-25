Columbus police investigate shootout Monday evening

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating an east Columbus shootout.

The shooting happened Monday evening at about 6:45 near the intersection of McCrary Road and Forrest Boulevard.

Columbus police said a man was walking on McCrary when a car passed him.

That vehicle stopped and three people got out and started shooting at the victim.

The victim shot back. No injuries were reported.

If you have any information on the ongoing investigation, call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter