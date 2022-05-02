Columbus police investigating a retaliation shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a retaliation shooting at the same home where a homicide happened last week.

The shooting happened in the 100 block of Poplar Street just after 11:30 Sunday night.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says this is the same home where 16-year-old Harvey Montrell Johnson Jr. was shot while driving away from a shooting that occurred last week.

Johnson later died.

No one was injured in the most recent shooting and no arrest has been made.

Shelton tells WCBI that the home was damaged by gunfire.

“We talk to the people of the home, first off to make sure that no one was injured. However, we did see bullet holes. We asked them for a description of a person or a car. They were unable to give us a description of a car or a person, and we check the neighborhood and we did find shell casings in the area this morning at the house. This is still an ongoing investigation,” said Police Chief Fred Shelton.

27-year-old Tommy Flowers is charged with capital murder, three counts of attempted murder, shooting into an occupied dwelling, directing youth to commit a felony, and possession of a stolen firearm.