Columbus police investigating retaliatory shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police are investigating a possible retaliatory shooting that’s connected to a homicide.

The first shooting happened April 20 in the 1600 block of 5th Street South.

- Advertisement -

Xavier Johnson, 20, died at the scene.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton said the gunfire started after an argument.

Tyler Blackwell has been charged with murder. Now, investigators said a family member of Blackwell’s was targeted by gunfire late last week.

Shelton confirmed there was an active investigation into that second shooting and no arrest has been made.

Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant said Johnson died of multiple gunshot wounds.