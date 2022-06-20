Columbus police investigating shooting Sunday night

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus police continue to investigate a Sunday night shooting where at least 70 shots were fired.

The shooting happened about 10:30 Sunday night in a busy shopping center parking lot, just off Highway 45.

Officers first learned of the shooting after someone showed up at Baptist Golden Triangle with a gunshot would to the leg.

Police Chief Fred Shelton says the person shot is not cooperating with the investigation and has been released from the hospital.

At least two vehicles were hit by bullets.

Shelton tells WCBI that detectives believe there were multiple people shooting at each other and it was possibly two groups involved in the gunfire.

No arrest has been made.